Tell me what apps are on your phone, and I'll tell you who you are. Or at least I'll hazard a guess at your income and whether you have a partner. Those are two of the personal characteristics that can be predicted solely from your apps. And with more data, we could get into some reallyyyy specific, creepy crap.



1. I feel way too old for Snapchat, and I'm only 26. But as it turns out, that's how Snapchat strategized it's whole business! The app is intentionally silly and unstructured, aimed at the uninhibited young. Snapchat basically conquered the culture with little besides mindless good fun.



2. What porn's battle against Google teaches us about search. We all assume Google helps us find the best info -- but sometimes it actually hurts. Just ask porn producers, whose work has effectively been hijacked by pirates and SEO marketers.



3. The stupid meme that sparked a wave of scientific inquiry. "The dress" has apparently raised lots of non-trivial questions on how, and what, we see.



these cats have NO chill

(link)



Postscripts: The darkest dog conspiracy. The most epic Twitter bot. Warning: All those Snapchats may cause your soul to rot. How Spotify harnessed the hipsters. Why Trader Joe's ain't on social. The furries are at Disney's full and eager (!!) disposal. The 38 best podcasts in the world; the 10 best Instagrammers over 40. Checking your privilege (literally!) and eating your emoji. Romanticizing the early Web, with all its many flaws; looking forward to the future of high-speed Internet, which will actually be high-speed! (*Applause.*)



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.