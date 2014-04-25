Happy Friday, y’all! In case the impending weekend wasn’t reason enough to celebrate, today is the perfect date: not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket! Onward:

1. It’s not just you: Facebook IS getting more addictive. The more time goes on, the more data Facebook collects, the more it tailors an experience -- for better or worse -- to you.

2. You’ll never believe this amazing/mind-blowing/shocking/unreal profile of the man behind Viral Nova. Just kidding, you’ll totally believe it! But those are apparently the most popular descriptors on Scott DeLong’s clickbaity site, which DeLong runs *by himself* from a house in small-town Ohio.

3. An oral history of "Mean Girls." It's 10 (!) this weekend.





Pocketables: Silicon Valley is either the new home of the American Dream, or the place where aspirations go to die. In agony. (10,617 word/43 -- welp -- minutes)

Postscripts: Fictitious dishes. Biblical batter. Beezin. How to break up on social media and how to drink all night without getting drunk. Paul Ford defends Katy Perry. Justin Bieber follows some guy. Meet the 20-year-old who designed Apple’s Safari. What have you done with your life?

Programming note: “Links” will not come out this Monday, as I’ll be out of town communing with nature. A long weekend away from the Internet SOUNDS pretty crazy, but I’ve been told people survive it. (If I don’t, I bequeath the granola bar stockpile in my bottom desk drawer to the kind people of the Style section. Also someone plz feed my dog.)

Enjoy the weekend! See ya Tuesday, @caitlindewey

