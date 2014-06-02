Hey guys! Happy Monday! Welcome to June! If the preceding three sentences offended your sense of grammar and/or gravitas, I come bearing bad news: The exclamation point is officially, irreversibly, irrepressibly here to stay, thanks in part to the inherent drawbacks of online communication. In short, it's hard to convey tone in typed text, as any/every Gchat-user knows. So the lowly exclamation point, once the favored punctuation of valley girls and Hallmark cards, is now pretty much standard everywhere. (Exciting, right!!?) Anyway! To the links!

1. Facebook could theoretically pick the winners of presidential elections. Research has shown the social network has truly jaw-dropping influence over user news-literacy and behavior. Which means "digital gerrymandering" could be as easy as displaying certain ads or prompts to certain politically inclined users ... something Facebook does already.

2. Everyone hates clickbait, and yet no one can stop clicking. Fortunately we have public servants like Alex Mizrahi of @HuffPoSpoilers and Jake Beckman of @SavedYouaClick, both of whom chatted with Hypervocal about the psychology (and economics) of clicking. You won't believe what happened next ...?

3. 40 maps that explain the Internet. 'Nuff said.





Baby modern dance is the best modern dance.

Pocketables: An unskeptical afternoon with your friendly suburban exorcists. Very weird, vaguely bewitching. (4414 words/18 minutes)

Postscripts: Biased, boring, bougie bloggers. First-lady fashion. House hackers. Slate hate. A short history of (1) the French press and (2) Wu Tang Clan-inspired foods. Myspace is alive, the pi symbol is dead. All your friends are deviants. If I was in space, I wouldn't be on my phone the whole time ... thennnn again that's just me!

Until tomorrow,@caitlindewey

