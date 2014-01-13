All your vices are good for you!

Last night marked the 71st Golden Globes, that glorious occasion when we eat fancy snacks and squirm in front of our TVs as all our cultural idols make fools of themselves. If you missed this annual spectacle, never fear: You’ll have another opportunity when the Academy Awards strike on March 2. In the meantime, let’s talk about something else:

1. Is it okay to tweet about cancer? Most people would say yes, but Bill and Emma Keller registered their defiant "no" in a pair of columns that enraged both the Twittersphere and, apparently, Emma’s editors, since her part in this controversy has already been deleted from theguardian.com. Said Lisa Bonchek Adams, the subject of the Kellers’ TMI shaming, “Do not write me off and make statements about how my life ends TIL IT DOES, SIR."

2. Raising a child is hard, but raising a child by Facebook is harder. That’s the plight of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in Dubai, who left their homes to work in a foreign country -- and now find themselves connected to their families by only the most tenuous, virtual ties.

3. Name a trendy website, any trendy website, and Ken and Ben Lerer probably fund it. The affable father-and-son duo back Rap Genius, Buzzfeed, Business Insider, Warby Parker and 181 other companies ... and drink lageritas, of all things.





