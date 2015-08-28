Welp, ladies, we had a good run! But we no longer own social media. Pew reports that dudes have finally begun to sign up in equal numbers. Now 73 percent of men are on some social platform, versus 80 percent of all women. (Quick, get your grandma on Pinterest! It's the only way we can beat them!!)



1. How the UN is teaching self-involved rich people about global poverty. Thanks to VR, walking a mile in someone else's shoes is an actual possibility.



2. Reddit has a problem -- and for once, it's not hate speech! (Though I doubt they've solved that problem either, honestly.) More and more people read Reddit on their phones, and the site's really bad on mobile. Don't believe me? Click this link. See, I told ya so.



3. How did "Netflix and chill" become a thing? Ten minutes in and he's liiiiike ...



... Admit it, this is an EXCELLENT use of that meme.



Postscripts: Cat circus. Turtle wedding. Uber but for planes. Is this the "platonic ideal of an Internet video" ... OR is it just kinda lame? The cardinal rules of Instagram and a bunch of people breaking them. A bot that captions New Yorker cartoons and the bots that ripped off 30 million men. 7 ways Facebook changed the world. 20 dog GIFs that will change your life. Finally: "I'm in love with a camgirl. Am I out of my mind?"



Enjoy the weekend -- see ya Monday!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.

