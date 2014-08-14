Amazeballs

Welp, today kicked off yet another day of chaos in Ferguson, Mo., where law and order have apparently evaporated, reporters are live-tweeting their arrests, and 14-year-old boys with Dark Web access seem like the most effective "justice" system around. This, for the record, is Wesley Lowery's account of his detainment, and this is a truly chilling video from the scene by the New York Times. I can't lend any levity to this subject, so let's just hit the links:



1. Algorithms, even scarier than you thought! It took days for Ferguson to show up in many user's Facebook trending topics and filtered newsfeeds. On the unfiltered web, however -- the web without algorithms -- we saw the conflict unfold in real-time. Here's what that means for information and democracy.



2. Podcasting, the first 10 years. Adam Curry wasn't the Internet's first-ever podcaster, but he was pretty damn close. Yesterday he marked his podcast's 10-year anniversary -- and reflected on how the medium has changed in the meantime.



3. Smartphones are actually not that smart. If a phone can track everywhere you go, it should also be able to put your contacts in a sensible order, right?!







Pocketable: The Internet's original sin. (4486 words/18 minutes)



