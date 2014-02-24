Net neutrality is dead, but Moviefone’s alive! (Just kidding -- as of next week, Moviefone’s dead too.) Anyway, the Post’s Tim Lee wrote a marvelously helpful explainer on the Comcast/Netflix deal and what it means for net neutrality. Spoiler alert: all bad things. You will be smarter after reading it, which is more than I can say for this daily drivel. Onward!

1. These are the most desirable people in New York, according to OkCupid. My cubemates are divided as to whether or not any of these people are actually hot or not -- please weigh in.

2. (Almost) every linguistic mistake in last season’s Downton Abbey, which ended (le sigh) last night. “Herding cats” didn’t appear widely until 1980s, you losers. GET WITH THE TIMES.

3. Alec Baldwin is surprisingly thoughtful, if belligerent, on matters of smartphones and social media. You can read the whole thing or the juiciest tidbits. Either way, should leave you feeling kind of like this guy:





That’s Sweden’s hockey coach after getting silver on Sunday. Sad trombone.

Postscripts: Where iPhones go to die. Why hipsters are all the same. Instagram as dating app and Angry Birds as spy resource. "America doesn't give a shit about actual facts." This Internet ER is a real, literal thing. Feminist avatars. Adult SATs. Got milk? Not really! … at least not anymore.

