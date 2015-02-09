TIL that www.hipster.com now redirects to ... AOL. That seems like an amazing metaphor? But for what, I can't tell.



1. More like 15 seconds of fame, amirite? "Hot felon" Jeremy Meeks has been abandoned by his agent; the 30-year-old viral star is still in jail. That's the case of many modern "Internet stars," it turns out -- in a split-second everyone moves on. And they fail!



2. Millions of Facebook-users don't know they're online. Because, in some developing countries, Facebook is the one and only way people experience the web. (Sooo I'd buy stock now, if you haven't done it yet.)



3. On Tyler Oakley and the cult of oversharing. You may've met Oakley for the first time last night: He was the effusive, poofy-haired kid interviewing celebrities for CBS at the Grammys. Oakley's long been a YouTube star, though, courtesy his (paradoxically manicured?) brand of "openness" and "authenticity."

Rodent you be my Valentine?

(H/T @rainwater_at_al, God knows I couldn't dream up a pun that terrible.)



Pocketable: Five ways YouTube changed the world. (4782 words/19 minutes)



Postscripts: America's next cat star. Internet-connected sheep. The future of online dating kind of terrifies me. 27 fonts that explain the world and 2 inexplicable bids for this "haunted laptop." How YouTube reacts to YouTube. Why the kidz Internet non-stop. Are you afraid of algorithms? ('Cause human judgments are a flop.)



