If there is one person who should never join Twitter, it's probably Barack Obama. Dude has more trolls and haters than the Bravo network has drama. Nevertheless, a brave POTUS -- or a brave intern? -- belatedly signed up for Twitter today. (Don't look at the #tcot hashtag, tho, they're having a field day.)



1. Q: If you could print out the whole Internet, how many pages would it be? A: 305 billion, approximately! That's like 281 million copies of Atlas Shrugged, or 75 million copies of the Harry Potter series. Far too many, in other words, for us to process concretely.



2. How deep does the Spotify rabbit hole go? By clicking "Related Artists" enough times, you can break out of Spotify's engineered, algorithmic controls ... and chance upon artists, songs, and straight-up oddities you would not otherwise know.



3. Meet two 20-somethings quitting smartphones -- GASP -- for so-called better things. "I wanted to cultivate my own relationship with technology."



~These are not the droids you are looking for~



Postscripts: "Aging millennials." Bad blood. Girls and their cats. Bill Nye's coming to Netflix and I am AMPED for that. Pop music's getting dumber. Technology's getting too smart. A look into programming's recent bit parts. Why alcohol makes you friendly. Why do men even exist? If we ever vote online, it will probably work like this. Today in fakes: phony diplomas, mysterious Twitter sharks. One good use for online photos: time-lapsey works of art.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.