This weekend marked both the arrival and departure of PEAK BLOSSOM, a hype-heavy D.C. holiday that celebrates America's unending friendship with Japan. These days, in typically American fashion, we celebrate by Instagramming the same photo over and over again.



1. "And the spoiler shall come upon every city, and no city shall escape." If you thought that was about GoT, well, surprise: It ain't! The concept of "spoilers," it turns out, is a recent invention: as much a product of the Internet as FOMO and Netflix.



2. Good news for print nostalgics! Actual books may live on yet. Publishers think the ebook market is nearing saturation. And the youngs apparently like print books to break up all their hours on the Internet.



3. Wtf is with this Pepe the Frog meme? It started on 4chan, like most weird Internet things.

( •_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)



Postscripts: Holograms. Hatebrags. Takes on takes on takes, man. Toddler DJs; adult explains teens; I helpfully tell you what THE BUTTON means. "Generation selfie won't be silenced." Generation surf-desk hopefully will. What Tinder would've looked like in the '80s and when, exactly, people email. Sonic: Fire this guy, plz. A useful app corrects your ignorance of geography. PS: If anyone's looking to get me a late Peak Blossom gift, this cookbook **by a computer** will do the trick.



Enjoy the weekend! See you Monday,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.