Announcing some upcoming changes to Links (... as well as, y'know, some actual links)

Heeeeey pals --



Hard to believe, frankly, but this month marks 2.5 years since I started "Links." It has been fun and weird and very rewarding -- and I remain delighted and vaguely shocked that anyone reads. That said, 2.5 IRL years is like an Internet millennium, and I think it's time we change things up. So beginning next week, "Links" will be switching to a weekly, Thursday schedule. 🎉





Here is what you can expect from the new, ~slow jam~ Links: the same approximate format/content/tone of the daily email, but with only the best links of the week; the ebook that always comes with the Friday copy; a more consistent delivery schedule; and jokes/rants that I did not rush to write at 5:15 so I could make it to yoga.



Some of these changes are a result of feedback I've gotten from readers. Some of them are not. (For instance: I'm not getting rid of the GIFs, you GIF-haters! C'mon!!) Most of this switch is a response to the fact that my life and job have changed a bit since 2013. I'm really interested in pursuing bigger stories about the Internet, but you can't write stuff if you're always linking!



Anyway, if you have feels on these changes or the future of the newsletter, I would -- as always -- love to hear from you. And if you're like "wtf, I *NEED* a daily email," let me point you toward Julia Carpenter's.





sometimes slower is better you guys



So without further ado, here's our last Friday ebook and round-up of links. Never fear, dearest readers: Thursday comes sooner than you think. ☺



When Everything Is Bullying, Nothing Is Bullying (Jezebel)

The Feed Is Dying (NY mag)

Death by GPS (Ars Tecnica)

Inside Democrat Facebook’s Vicious Civil War (WaPo)

Technology is Destroying the Idea of Forgiveness (Little Atoms)

Silicon Phoenix (Aeon)

The Amateur Cloud Society That (Sort Of) Rattled the Scientific Community (NYT)

China’s Propaganda News Outlets Are Crushing It on Facebook (Quartz)

If You Are What You Eat, America Is Allrecipes (Slate)



Until next week!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.