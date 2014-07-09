Yesterday President Obama shook hands with a man wearing a horse mask. As far as I can tell, there are three natural reactions to this tidbit of news: "why a horse mask?," "is that allowed?," and "... seriously wtf??!" But my colleague Mark Berman, never content with the natural reaction, has gone considerably further in his mathematical analysis on the subject. I shan't spoil it for you, but it's good. For other news, let's hit the links!

1. Lay off the potato-salad guy. Well, you know your novelty Kickstarter's made it big when the New Yorker belatedly chimes in. Even better, it chimes support for the guy who started this whole silly stunt: This is the Internet, stupid/surreal/unfair things happen, and you potato-salad-haters just have to deal.

2. In defense of the humble compact disc. CDs are increasingly out of vogue -- their sales drop predictably every year. And yet, don't some albums just seem suited to CDs, the way some albums seem best for vinyl or tape? (A tangentially related TIL: CD sales still account for 57 percent of album sales each year!)

3. On email-writing, as a genre and an artifact. "No literary form packs the same personal punch as the uncurated, electronic letter, its flashing cursor parked alongside like a revving race car, inviting you now, why not now, to slip in and launch your (instant, non-retractable, potentially viral) reply..."

But how did they keep the tiny hat on its head?

Pocketables: Meet the foul-mouthed feminist publisher who thinks she's going to fix tech's lady problem. Or something. (5205 words/21 minutes)

Postscripts: TV restaurants, Yelp-reviewed. TV sitcom, emojified. Here's how birth year impacts your political views and here's how multiple screens can actually help you. Yo gets serious. Eva Mendes gets pregnant. Eggplant-eaters get religion. Today in (ahem) f*cks: George R.R. Martin, that Germany/Brazil game. (Are you kidding me?! ... that's a no.)

Until tomorrow!@caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.