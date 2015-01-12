Are you plotting to destroy us?

Lena Dunham has kinda sorta left Twitter ... which would seem to imperil the whole voice-of-my-generation thing. The actress/writer/rumored child molester (l-o-l, totally kidding) told Ryan Seacrest she's taking time off for her own emotional sanity. To which I can only say: Lena Dunham, PREACH.



1. The lost art of spacing out. Being bored is actually good for you -- it's where reflection and creativity go down. But since the advent of the smartphone, nobody's really bored. Which means, unless you sign up for this New Tech City project, nobody's really brilliant, either.



2. The worst thing is knowing what everyone thinks. Why is the Internet so terrible? (I spend every waking moment wondering this, TBH.) But I defer, this time, to the Awl's ever-sunny Alex Balk, who has some #thoughts on "the nightmare of our existence in the digital space," and its spillover into reality.



3. Do tech companies *really* care about free speech? TL;DR: When it makes them $$. So -- no, not exactly.





I didn't watch the Golden Globes but I'm pretty sure this was the best part.



Pocketable: How stories change our brains. (2800 words/11 minutes)



