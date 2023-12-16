Made myself hungry scrolling cookie stock art // Photo by Sandra Wei on Unsplash

This week marks the start of a stressful, expensive and more-or-less beloved tradition in my house: It’s when I cue up British Bake Off, bust out my trusted cookie spreadsheet and start baking like this shortbread will see us through a blizzard.

To celebrate, I’ve updated a version of an essay I first published here in November 2020, and later expanded into an article for Slate. It addresses a meaningless, manipulative scrap of online data that has VEXED me for ages: namely, Google’s recipe ratings.

The Fault in Google’s Stars

It was a tweak to the interface so small, so benign, that only search-engine marketers noticed, at first. In June 2013, Google rolled out an update to its “rich snippets” program that let food sites boast their recipes’ ratings right within search.

No more clicking through infinite variations of mushroom lasagna, hoping to find the most popular one. No more squinting over author names and publication titles, debating the comparative deliciousness of Ina Garten vs. Sarah Jampel vs. Martha Rose Schulman. Now, when you search “one-pot easy vegan gluten-free paleo pasta” — a search that does, somehow, surface results? — you immediately see the dish the internet rates highest. Looks like this intriguing thing. Five stars!!

The problem with Google’s star system, however, is that these ratings don’t actually tell you anything about the relative quality of the recipe in question. I find myself thinking about this every year around this time, when my mom and I begin the time-honored ritual of fiercely debating what new holiday recipes to try before … defaulting to my dad’s favorites.

There’s no standard, no central rubric, no rules to Google stars; the ratings don’t even come through Google — they’re supplied by the sites themselves. Recipe sites “live and die” by rich snippets; often, those stars are the only reason anybody clicks. In the first year Food.com added ratings to its Google recipe results, they boosted the site’s recipe traffic more than 40%.

It follows, then, that some recipe sites might want to game the great Google traffic-getting system. Or if not game it, at least optimize their presentation. For years, I’ve wondered which sites have their fingers on the ratings scale, and whether that represents anything nefarious.

You figure that, seedy SEO hacks aside, some variation inevitably comes down to the culture of the comment section itself. Martha Stewart’s recipes, for instance, rarely score higher than a 4 out of 5, but I think that’s because her readers are exacting critics.

Food.com ratings, in my experience, also skew far higher than they objectively merit: You should be automatically disqualified from earning five stars if your dish contains only three ingredients. But I put that down less to trickery and more to my (condescending, possibly wrong?) belief that Food.com ranks mainly with the Midwest casserole crowd. A New York 6 is a Scranton 7, etc., etc.

There is one trend that seems telling, however: Cooking blogs regularly out-rate legacy media. I first noticed this phenomenon three years ago, when I scraped hundreds, and then thousands, of Google-ranked recipe ratings from a dozen popular cooking blogs and publications. This week, I repeated the experiment and got much the same results I always have.

Bon Appétit averaged 4.2 stars across my sample. NYT Cooking earned 4.5. But How Sweet Eats — “for people who, like, totally love food” — absolutely cleaned house with a perfect 5.

Our Baking Addiction, Sally’s Baking Addition and Simply Recipes also averaged at or very near perfect across the dozens of recipes I pulled. These bloggers could be better cooks than the elite teams at the Times et al. … or it could come down to moderation norms.

Sites that don’t actively moderate their comments sections, it turns out, tend to have far lower recipe ratings than those that do. And there’s a wide range of moderation practices. Bloggers range from the tyrannical (deleting bad reviews) to the reasonable (deleting ratings from reviewers who “tweaked” a recipe beyond recognition). Then you have the merely manipulative middle-ground: requiring readers to log-in or comment to leave any score below perfect.

Generative search will probably upend all of this before long. In recent months, Google has begun surfacing AI-generated recipe descriptions in its experimental, SGE search results. These new recipe cards de-emphasize ratings in favor of larger images and (admittedly vague, but maybe more useful?) one-sentence write-ups.

Until then, however — and even then — bakers should beware. The fault is not in Google’s stars, maybe, but in our choice to trust them.

