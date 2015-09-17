What's the best way to end a friendship in 2015? You could gradually stop "hearting" the scorned one's Instagrams, and just, you know -- ghost. OR you could make a gaudy Paint graphic and stick it in a public Facebook post. The former will hurt less feelings; the latter guarantees viral fame. It'll also make things kind of awkward if you change your mind after you've prayed.



1. Meet the stars of anti-anorexia Instagram. These girls have charted their recovery through filters and photographs. The concern is that their celebrity may stop others from seeking help.



2. Will our gadgets ultimately make us more or less happy? It's a controversial question among people who study technology. On one hand, we know that personal relationships are the No. 1 thing that makes us feel good. But we don't know if all our stuff *actually* connects us more. (It should!)



3. Our smartphone assistants are about to level up. Forget about Siri -- this is AI-level stuff.



eek



Postscripts: Can you copyright a sandwich? Can wine power a car? Netflix and Chill's next evolution and Wikipedia's edit-wars. How to be perfect. Where you should live. There literally is a dating site for every imaginable niche. "Man I went viral" -- aw, that's so great! (J/k, here's the countervailing take.) What we need is not a dislike button, but an oof. That is generally my reaction to most Internet news!



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.