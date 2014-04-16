Friends, as you probably know, people who write on the Internet attract these things called “TROLLS.” I have my fair share. Sometimes they are heart-crushingly mean. Sometimes they make no sense. And sometimes they make my day. Today was, happily, one such day, for a Twitter user going by the name @TMSegovia told me I “write about Internet culture with the fresh perspective of a 96-year-old Babushka.”

Okay so, I get that that isn’t EXACTLY complimentary. But #1, it is hilarious. And #2, it sent me down an amazing Internet rabbit hole, wherein I learned all about Russian food and found this charming list of seniors being silly online. Thanks @TMSegovia. Babushka it is. Onward!

1. This man tweeted his way from middle-management to a job at 30 Rock. His name is Bryan Donaldson and he worked in IT in Illinois … until his hilarious tweets caught the eye of the head writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers. (This, FYI, is the dream.)

2. Wtf is a digital humanist? Apparently one in 10 humanities scholars identify as one, and they’re changing the way academia treats culture and tech. “Think applying Judith Butler’s gender theory or philosophy to, say, the #aftersex Instagram trend.” Whoakay!

3. The future of Facebook might not be Facebook. You heard it here first, you guys.

If this ends up being Jimmy Kimmel, I will positively lose my shit.

Postscripts: Peak beard. Brogamats. Finland’s crazy gay bondage stamps. This is what it’s like to be a Silk Road drug lord, and this is what it’s like to be a black lady tweeter. Today, in things the Internet should ban: hate-reading, butt selfies, surgery tweets. The first Instagram from Biden and the first Instagram from space. In a fight of Siri vs. Google ... no one wins.

