If you’re single and looking, I’m sorry. NOT because there’s anything wrong with that, obviously, but because 2014 seems like a hideous year to be in the dating pool. Today, in pursuit of a #serious #journalism story about students getting free food through Tinder, I signed up for an account on said dating app -- which, lemme just say, looks like a cesspool of bad grammar and mediocrity. On top of that, people are apparently hiring ghostwriters to craft their profiles. And other people are breaking up by hashtag. #SorryImNotSorry? #ModernLove2014? Whew this is rough, let’s mosey to the links:

1. Apple actually wants your iPhone to get stolen. Telecom companies and phone manufacturers have resisted better theft protections for years. And if your phone gets stolen, they refuse to help. Maybe that’s because your phone problems are annoying … or maybe that’s because it helps their bottom line.

2. Use Yelp? Maybe you shouldn’t. (I know, this kinda pains me, too.) Review sites aren’t just questionably accurate; they also represent the views of only a privileged few.

3. Is the sharing economy about trust or desperation? I can’t seem to keep track anymore.

Think ya gotta work on your trapping there, Barack.

Pocketables: Rolling Stone profiles Belle Knox, the Internet’s (least?) favorite porn star. (3819 words/15 minutes)

Postscripts: Catpurrcinos. Wonuts. Emoji tattoos. Say no to tequila-beer, but let them eat cake. The end of typing, the joy of spoiling, the early forerunner of Internet lists. Today in fluffy feline friends: catsplaining, historical cats, cats wrapped like burritos. Baby, you autocomplete me. (Er thanks, I love you too.)

