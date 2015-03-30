Live-streaming video, as you (should?) know, is the #new #cool thing. So cool, in fact, that over the weekend, it saw its first-ever meme. Said meme consists of filming your fridge for the entertainment of strangers on the Internet. For funsies, I tried this out at work!! Some older gentleman got mad at me. Also, my iPhone got wet. :( :(



(Ban memes.)



1. What it's like to be allergic to Wi-Fi. AMAZING. (Not really.) This is an actual condition, called electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Science doesn't really understand it, and there's no concrete diagnosis or cure. For victims interested in living normal lives, it's ... basically the worst.



2. What phones and computers have done to fiction. Many novelists and literary writers have struggled to integrate stuff like drones and iPhones into their stories -- though Steve Himmer argues the so-called "networked life" has huge literary possibilities.



3. Fear and longing in an early chatroom. If you didn't have an AOL chatroom crush circa 2002, then ... you didn't really have a childhood, did you?



How *do* they do that?



Pocketable: Inside the weird online world of Twitter's celebrity impersonators. (3865 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: Lean out. Thank God. Fear the computer. The rebirth of the album and the book of the future. Death by blogging and death by bad urban design. Today in San Fran: sexism, stagnation, dumb casting signs. How did Atlanta become the model for dystopian movies? (It has lots to do with the architect John Portman -- and buildings like these.)



