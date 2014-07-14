Friends, I rarely endorse causes in this space. But if the Internet can scrape together $50,000 to crowdfund a potato salad, then surely it can spare some change for Pug-let, the first-ever all-pug production of Hamlet AKA the greatest Kickstarter I have ever seen. Potential challenges include, per the Kickstarter's disclosure section, "keeping the pugs happy" and "finding pugs who don't mind being a part of a five-hour play." But if you can stomach those risks, I think we can all agree this is basically what the Internet was made for. To the links!

1. Please please please put your phone away at dinner. You're not just insulting your dinner companions -- although don't get me wrong, you're probably doing that too. A wave of recent evidence suggests you're also damaging your relationships, cheapening your conversations annnd also maybe screwing over your waiter/waitress. Not cool!

2. What happens to the ruins of digital cities? In games like Second Life and Minecraft, millions of people devote millions of hours to building complex, beautiful landscapes that are honestly a lot like art. But eventually, like many real landscapes, they're forgotten entirely.

3. "Social media saved me from my fears." For 30 years, Julia Fierro struggled with anxiety and OCD. Then Facebook changed all that.





Heh. Manatees.

Pocketable: Up close and personal with the Craigslist killers. (9114 words/35 minutes)

Postscripts: Glitter terrorists. iPad allergies. Email spammers, illustrated. A zillion jokes that my Dad would tell and 280 tweets that make a story. Why is Google scared of porn? Why is Solange in love with Airbnb? Today, in superlatives: the Internet's most influential writers, the CIA's least pressing crisis, and -- last, but never least -- the fashion industry's most glamorous cat. ("Her dishes are by Goyard. She has one for water, one for her little croquette, and one for her pâté." LE SIGH.)



