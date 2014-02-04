Happy birthday, Facebook! The social network we all love to hate is officially 10 years old today, a good opportunity to ponder how much time you’ve spent on it. Here’s a look at Facebook’s past and a prediction for Facebook’s future. In other news:
1. Where are all the Syrians on social media? The opposition used to rely on Facebook to organize and spread suppressed information. Now the social network is shutting them down.
2. Behind the Internet’s best photo hoaxes, there’s a reclusive artist with some intriguing theories on beauty and reality.
3. I know I’m late to this, but since it’s without a doubt the most entertaining thing I’ve read all week I’m passing it on anyway. Behold the ultimate first-world problem: Elite Manhattan socialites, outraged by the bougie dietary preferences of their dinner party guests. (And because I just used the phrase "first-world problems," I feel obligated to share this thought-provoking argument against them, as well.)
Helen Mirren, everyone.
Postscripts: It was the best of Olympics, it was the worst of Olympics. Sexy domain names. Sexier Superbowl insights. Here’s how to make a good online dating profile, and here’s how to score a really cheap Orbitz flight. The grossest forum on the Internet. Defending Barbie. Being late to the party. Twenty years of computers on Law and Order. One year of literary tweets, all of which are amazing.
Until tomorrow, @caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
