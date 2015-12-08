The best sort of science is the science that confirms your biases, and some science of this nature came out for me today. In it, researchers have CONCLUSIVELY PROVEN that ending texts with periods is not okay. They find the punctuation comes off as terse/hostile, as anyone knows who has texted friends with the unfortunate quirk.



Me: Hey, wanna grab drinks tonight?

Friend: Drinks sound good.



... you jerk!



1. Why dictionaries have begun adding words like "bezzy," "butthurt" and "bae." It's part linguistics, part cultural change -- and part survival in a cutthroat industry.



2. Murder she pranked. The latest inadvisable YouTube trend involves filming (fake) robberies, car crashes and shootings. Maybe the genre has reached a new low. Or maybe it's just competing with reality. :(



3. How Trump's "tweetability" explains his everyman appeal. The current media environment favors absurd, half-baked snippets. And that is, conveniently (!), Trump's whole deal.

livin my best life (link)

Pocketable: Is THIS the guy who made Bitcoin? -- part 2 in an inconclusive million-part series. (3389 words/14 minutes)



Pocketable: Is THIS the guy who made Bitcoin? -- part 2 in an inconclusive million-part series. (3389 words/14 minutes)



