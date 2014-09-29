Surprise, surprise: In today's edition of studies-that-vindicate-conventional-wisdom SLASH my-own-personal-prejudices, a pack of social psychology researchers concluded that people who post the most relationship-related statuses on Facebook are, in fact, the ones in the least secure relationships. The study does not generalize to people who brag constantly about their newborns, glamorous vacations or professional accomplishments on social media, but imma go ahead and extrapolate to those folks too. #Blessed! :)



1. Trolling isn't what it used to be. As an angry, bored 16-year-old, Emmett Rensin wiled his hours on 4chan and Encyclopedia Drammatica -- a serious, and serial, Internet troll. But he sees little of his teenage mischief in modern trolling, a "frighteningly adult enterprise where the joke is lost somewhere amid the sexual harassment and death threats."



2. YouTube parodies are ruining pop music. So okay, that's not entirely true: Songs like "Harlem Shake" and "What Does the Fox Say?" can thank their imitators for their popularity. But the point of many parodies is merely to point out that music's ridiculous. And that isn't particularly nuanced, thanks.



3. The new "emotional infidelity": texting. "The primary phenomenon that I notice with new technology is the role of texting, whether in infidelities or in ongoing relationships. It functions as an enormously intimate and immediate modality, fraught with possibilities for connection, but also for misunderstanding, hurt, and betrayal."



