Think of how many people you talk with online everyday. Now think of how many times you tell those people you're stepping away. In an always-connected world, there's no need to sign offline! Which may be why Google searches of the phrase "brb" have actually fallen over time.



1. Inside Facebook Messenger, which wants to take over the Web. This is apparently the single puzzle piece that will guarantee Facebook's dominance. The company has sunk 200 employees into this dumb app I never use. But whether or not you want it, Messenger's probably coming for you.



2. How in-flight safety videos became a meme. Like everything that looks true and fun online, it has a lot to do with viral marketing.



3. What IS the Internet? A "network of networks," "a colossal maze" or "the poor man's ARPANET" -- depending whom and (more importantly) when you ask.



Me IRL



Pocketable: Welcome to the sex-positive wonderland of erotic fan fiction! These books are actually p. big business. (3019 words/12 minutes)



Postscripts: Beeronomics. #DateDiane. I cannot be the only one who thinks Yolo is grand. How Facebook plans to take Amazon and how Snapchat shed its sexts. I still don't really "get" Alphabet but this clarifies, I guess. Teen texting as compulsion; video games as digital lit. This "library" may be the most confounding thing on the greater Internet. Neil Cohn's an emoji whisperer and Donald Trump's the meme president. Last but not least, three media shake-ups: Pitchfork, Playboy, and "Regress."



