That's it, guys, I'm moving to Canada -- and I did NOT even need the election to motivate me. See, some guy in Saskatchewan, a generally cold/inhospitable place, decided to teach a Facebook troll a lesson ... by shoveling her driveway. UNBELIEVABLE. Civility triumphs on the Internet. Now there's one you don't hear too often ...



1. Inside Tumblr's teen suicide epidemic. Since late December, three transgender teenagers have committed suicide -- but only after posting goodbyes to Tumblr, a site that heroized and glamorized their deaths. It points to a sticky truth about tragedy in the social media age: If you want to honor a victim, it may be best not to "share" them.



2. Why are urban myths and legends still a thing, exactly? The truth is just a Google away -- so you'd think the Web might actually solve this whole myth/scam/hoax brain rot. Alas, while fact-checking is easier ... understanding the world is not.



3. How to sign Internet slang. Language change is extra-evident in American Sign Language, where new words don't just slip into conversation -- they have to be made, deliberately.

I cannot for the LIFE of me get this GIF to display. But look you can just watch it here!

Pocketable: On the Internet's quest to solve the mystery of MH370. (4209 words/17 minutes)



Postscripts: The real Ron Swanson. The best rapper alive. The rise of Buzzfeed -- according to the New York Times. Why memes succeed and why this month's short. Smartphones hurt your sleep, per this report. Neil deGrasses Tyson on Twitter. Fourth-graders use it, too. Counterintuitive proof that both (a) lattes and (b) bullies are actually good for you. Last but not least, another stunning example of "satire" flopping miserably. "Burnt out on internet stuff"? That sounds about right to me ...



