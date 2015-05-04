A police officer shot an unarmed man in Baltimore today. I mean -- welp, not really, jk! It's times like these we should remember that everything on Twitter is a humongous lie. Including that last sentence. But you get the idea, right?



1. How Arthur Chu became the conscience of male nerds everywhere. You probably know Chu as the guy who won Jeopardy last year. Since then, he's started tweeting nonstop about nerd culture and misogyny -- landing him squarely in Gamergate's crosshairs.



2. How Instagram changed street photography. Before camera-phones, the street photo community was pretty small. Now there are way too many street photos to ever see them all!



3. Meet "the king" of BS Internet news. Remember that Justin Bieber-saves-a-man-from-a-grizzly-bear story? Yeaaaah, of course you do.

Pocketable: How a group of social-media activists built the first 21st-century civil rights movement. (6963 words/28 minutes)



Postscripts: The Snapchat election. Generation Z. What emoji actually mean. A history of web browsers and faulty future visions. A site to help you make online streaming decisions. Why gross stuff goes viral; how pretentious you are. #TalkPay's a great concept that didn't go far. Today, in new uses for newish things: iPhones do medical research and Instagram tracks climate change. Could you get a job at Google? I'm thinking not. I have full faith in you, of course, but...



