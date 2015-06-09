If you've been on the Internet in the past 24 hours, chances are you've encountered "NATIONAL BEST FRIEND DAY." It is -- per Facebook, Instagram and Twitter -- the most holy of holidays. The weird thing is that it came from absolutely nowhere: It has virtually no precedent. That's because (like many a fun viral thing!) someone made it up for #content.



1. Inside the cult of Secret Wedding Pinterest ... where fiances are optional! One third of all boards on Pinterest are secret wedding-planning boards, and one third of all boards can't be wrong.



2. The creator of #BlackLivesMatter speaks. The hashtag was an attempt to change the black American narrative through tweets. Did it work? Mmm let's just say ... don't read the comments on this piece.



3. Are we ever anonymous on the Internet? Not entirely! Even if you use a fake name, your linguistic patterns give away your gender identity. (That's too bad for ladies, since the Web is "biased towards male discourse" -- naturally.)



Someone get this kid on Ellen stat



Postscript: Why the "sharing economy" is actually bad for you/your friends/society. (4769 words/19 minutes)



Postscripts: CatCon. Kick lit. Clown wars. Can't even. Zomg, ~Kanye ice cream.~ "Reddit teen loses bet" is a promising headline and ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ is an A+ finale. WHY are there no Women's World Cup brackets. Is reading the new therapy? The hipster is dead (long live the hipster?) and that's A-OK by me. Planes, trains and dragons. The ice bucket eternal. Palin/Voldermort 2016. Need a lil motivation in your Tuesday afternoon?? 'Cause I have just the thing!



