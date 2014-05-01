Twitter is dying, Zynga is dead, and some day in the very near future we may all have to revert to carrier pigeons or something. Because NOTHING ON THE INTERNET will be left. That is the only conclusion I can draw, at least, from all these death-of-social-media think pieces, which are crowding my social medias and frankly wearing me out. Newsletters aren’t dying, are they?! Phew. Anyway.

1. This is what happens when the White House hates your tweets. First you get flagged by a 24-year-old Twitter-slave named Jessica. Then you get an angry phone call from Jay Carney. Finally you write a viral profile of said 24-year-old Twitter-slave, sourced largely from her LinkedIn profile. It’s the circle of life!

2. Technology is supposed to be a democratizing force. But what if all our innovation actually cements power where we think it diffuses?

3. “It's always been fun to be a decadent asshole, but it's never been so easy.” Meet the Seamless for rich people, which arguably should not exist.

Postscripts: 24 times science fact came from fiction. 19 photos that are astounding -- like, fr real. This is why you always get wasted on wine and this is why you can’t achieve inner peace. Smart umbrellas. Dumb hamsters. The economics of adultery. Today, in spring cleaning: clear your email, clear your Facebook, clear your whole damn ~LIFE.~

