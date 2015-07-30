Can't decide which aspect of this app is more hilarious: the fact that it spells the word "Shrine" with a y (?!!) or that someone thought we WANTED to "memorialize" our ex-relationships. Excuse me, deluded start-up bros, but there's plenty of that on the open Web. (... And most of us are trying to get the hell away from it.)



1. "Like doing cartwheels on the water spout of a giant whale." -- this is how Rick Paulas describes going viral in a very puzzling URL. The story that URL's attached to, however, is p. fascinating! It's about the psychology of going viral, and when that psych gets unhealthy.



2. Against the Internet-hunting of Walter Palmer. Yes, agreed: The guy is a monster. But there's little on earth that justifies the mob's undiscerning rancor.



3. Stop asking Twitter to verify you. Your thirst is PAINFUL to witness. (Oh, and also the whole thing is utterly meaningless.)





Wendy, chill !



Pocketable: Remember that racist app Sketchfactor? It's baaaaack...! (3189 words/13 minutes)



Postscripts: Adultz bop. Taco Belle. RIP shruggie. In defense of texting and walking. What year computers will make humans obsolete and how the way you write online out your identity. @PicPedant is doing God's work. Jack Dorsey is doing the devil's, probably. Here are 15,000 reasons to not use Tinder, as if you needed any. Last but not least: A couple of teens caught a big ole catfish. Alas, they still don't know who "Lucia Cole" really is.



