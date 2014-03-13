Is Twitter public? Is the sky blue? Is my dog late to her first vet appointment? (YES.) Nevertheless, today my little corner of the Internet devolved into a tiring debate over the nature of Twitter and privacy and public spaces online. We've been talking about this all day, so let's move on:

1. Why do so many TV seasons end so badly? Maybe they actually end well, and we just look at them wrong.

2. The only Twitter account worth following this week is Teju Cole’s @apieceofthewall, an essay told in tweets. It’s beautiful and fascinating and already the stand-out of Twitter’s annual lit festival, which started on Tuesday.

3. You’re single because of Netflix, Seamless and your iPhone. So says “Princeton Mom,” who I simply can’t stop hate-reading.

Just can't look away!!

Postscripts: Yahoo Answer opera. Candy Crush math. What’s in a cookie-dough Oreo? (Spoiler alert: Not cookie dough!) Whale selfies, Colin Powell selfies, selfies with or without surgery. Catching feelings. Dating blind. Tweeting through/around death. Did you know nail polish collecting was a thing? Kinda like monocles, I suppose.

