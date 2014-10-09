Let's all applaud PornHub for getting a billboard in Times Square, even if the site couldn't ... keep it up. (Heh. Did everyone already make that joke?) The $100,000 advertisement, which premiered yesterday to some excitement, mysteriously disappeared a few hours later -- reportedly because the hotel behind it did not take kindly to the whole masturbation thing. TBH, Pornhub, I thought the "where are you getting off" runner-up was way funnier, anyway. Better luck next time! Now, the links!



1. Social media is the new autobiography. Everyone's favorite basket case is back on Twitter this week -- but if you rush to read Amanda Bynes tweets, don't do it for the lulz. Bynes is documenting her struggle with mental illness in real-time. That's not just sad or weird or "troubled," as many have called it: It's a compelling narrative and a clear example of Twitter's more diaristic powers.



2. Big data began as a socialist experiment. The face that launched a thousand think pieces got its start in '70s Chile, of all places, where a British computer consultant thought it could be a force for good. (Needless to say, plenty has changed since then.)



3. Inside the very weird world of "digital swingers." Eleven percent of Tumblr's most popular blogs are about sex. And of those, some indeterminate number are by couples, documenting their own sex lives for public consumption. And, er, kicks.

This is how I feel about pumpkins. (AMPED.)



Pocketable: How social media turned against women. (5942 words/24 minutes)



Postscripts: Dogspotting. #Hashtagging. Roger Ebert's Wiki. 111 reasons Nick Cage is great and 12 old-timey tips for single ladies. ("The last straw is to pass out from too much liquor. Chances are your date will never call you again!") Junk food is a human right. This is how to Twitter right. Is it possible to be anonymous and not be a dick? PlayBuzz is the new YouTube and Imgur's making the new GIF. Today in everyone's favorite fall flavor: DIY pumpkins, no more pumpkins, mashed-potato foie-gras pumpkins. (Ick.)



