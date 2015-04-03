Chin up, buttercup

There is a magical oasis where no one works, everyone naps, and smartphone obsession is not a thing. I'm talking, of course, about the great country of SPAIN, where people aren't on the Internet all day. After the week we just had, I'll gladly take a one-way ticket to Madrid. Adios, tuits! Les odio! If you need me, I'll be ~off the grid.~



1. The tech meltdown we don't see. You've probably never heard of Baotou or its nightmarish lake of black toxic sludge. But materials for all of the tech that you use are mined here, in Inner Mongolia!



2. The new era of revenge porn. Penn State's revenge porn page is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Increasingly, revenge porn has moved underground: from sites like Is Anyone Up? to private (but popular!) forums, networks and message boards.



3. Someone articulates the uneasiness I feel re: Amazon Dash. "What if there is actual value in running out of things? ... [Shopping] is a check against the inertia of consumption, not only in personal economic terms but in ethical ones as well. It is a chance to make a decision."

This is Dory barking FURIOUSLY at a man dressed as a dog.

(Important context: Dory does not bark at anything.)



Pocketable: A rare interview with the guys keeping your Snaps private. Or, you know -- trying to. (2716 words/11 minutes)



