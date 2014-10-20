Monica Lewinsky has long avoided Twitter, perhaps because social media makes even the grossest and most speculative tabloids look like cakewalks. Today, however -- in an act of either enormous bravery or enormous naivete -- the one-time tabloid fixture joined Twitter to launch a campaign against cyber-bullying ... and promptly got cyber-bullied, herself. Internet, you are NOTHING if not predictable. Le sigh. To the links!



1. Forget wearable tech. This stuff's implantable. Its advocates call themselves "post-humans" or "body hackers" and envision a cyborg future where technology lets the body do things it otherwise couldn't. Rob Spence replaced his right eye with a camera. Amal Graafstra has computer chips installed in his hands. Now the question is: What comes next, and do we want it?



2. Am I being catfished? This bizarre personal essay -- by a novelist who stalks a critic she believes to be fake -- is at once fascinating and vaguely unhinged. It also ends on a deeply unsatisfying note. But I mean, come for the Internet crazy, anyway!



3. Marcel the Shell is quite probably the greatest thing YouTube has ever produced. And he (she?) is back at last. HURRAY.





Dance, lil turtle, dance!



Pocketable: Are books dying ... or the opposite? (5054 words/20 minutes)



Postscripts: Eat your coffee. Avoid your coffee. What the world eats and what movie ratings mean. Emails < "letters of note." Douchebag > than every other dreadful slur. Silicon Valley is the future. SimCity is the past. With THIS, I can't even. (But srsly, I can't.)



