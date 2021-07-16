Consider this an aspirational share

Goooood morning, everyone. Today is July 16, 2021.

It has been 17 years since Martha Stewart was sentenced to prison and six years since my all-time favorite reality-show whackos got cancelled. “Beggin,” as covered by the well-kohled, Eurovision-winning Måneskin, is the top song on TikTok. The world is crazy, but #FridayMorning is still reliably America’s current number-one Twitter topic. Most importantly, it is (“is”) National Corn Fritter Day — and I can highly recommend this Smitten Kitchen classic.

We’re all caught up from vacation. Let’s do the links!!

Share Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends

If you read anything this weekend

The classifieds

This edition of Links is powered by the BBC series Strike (sufficiently removed from JK Rowling and her bullshit that it feels okay), the purportedly authentic mojito recipe an elderly bartender gave me in Miami (this is kinda similar), annnnd the following very wonderful sponsors:

Postscripts

Cake collabs. Perpetual puppies. Postmates but for break-ups. An appreciation of Cody Rigsby and a defense of gossip. How Lil Nas X growth-hacked music. How those “buy now, pay later” services work. How people kept cool before AC. (… might help that the world itself was cooler.)

It is only ever 68 or 70 degrees. It does not seem very useful to buy a FitBit for your dog. “YouTube voice” is taking over TikTok and Instagram is the new Skymall. Cuban Internet is… pretty wild. Ditto the Fast and Furious TikTok musical. Last but not least: I would buy this ice cream for a considerable mark-up!!, if any is still available.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin