Consider this the cocaine of newsletters

What is going on in Istanbul, you guys? Every time I turn around, Turkey is acting -- frankly! -- like the squawky and undignified bird of the same name. First they try to block Twitter. Now Youtube is down. For more on why this is a bad thing, plz consult Zeynep Tufekci. For more on Internet shenanigans, you may consult me:

1. Why are there never any good movies on Netflix?! (Okay, snobs, I know they have whatever black-and-white indie broke hearts at Sundance.) But I’m talking new movies. Hit movies. It turns out that, “like salmon” -- lol/wtf -- “Hollywood movies are governed by rigid life cycles.”

2. Paul Oakley -- a.k.a., the granddad of the Internet -- died of cancer this week at 86. He was an improbable (but totally charming) Youtube star, a World War II veteran and a champion of the Internet as a cure for loneliness.

3. Imagining “Of Mice and Men” in Silicon Valley. “By God, but you can code like a sonofabitch!”





Omg Matt Lauer, go back to Sochi.

Postscripts: Beer-bottle art. Portly pets. A modest proposal for new Internet slang. How smartphones enable our vices and how words get into the dictionary. This is the sexiest dog in Chicago. This is what Tetris looks like IRL. “The cocaine of apps.” “The art” of complaining. Today, in royal impersonations: regal selfies, a very desperate Harry. I interviewed RAC about "Let It Go" remixes, and he kindly did not lol in my face.

Until tomorrow!

