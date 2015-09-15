Not sure who died and made Spain king of Twitter, but the Spaniards are killing it. They had Jun, they had Javier Castaño -- and NOW, they have this. A judge found a guy guilty of tweeting defamatory things and charged him a 4,000 euro fine. He also ruled that the guy had to delete the offending tweets. And then tweet his guilty sentence 30 times. :_0



1. What the Internet will look like if we all ad-block. A bit cleaner, I should think! But the coming wave of ad-blockers could also undermine the "infrastructure of the Web" -- and push sites ~like yours truly's~ to the brink.



2. The future is (almost) now. Maria Konnikova chatted with some experts about how they think VR will pan out. The possibilities sound like something straight from science fiction -- and they're only a decade away, cool/wow.



3. Nine months working in Uber customer service. This may be the most telling thing I've read about a company that makes me increasingly nervous.



I'll be impressed when the dog also fetches a bottle opener



Pocketable: This has nothing to do with the Internet, but: BOURDAIN. <3 (4436 words/18 minutes)



Postscripts: Praise the Lard. Smoke the crab. Give everyone a phone. Further proof that the Internet's awful and that we are getting old. Uber, but for grandmas. Pinterest, but for porn. That peculiar angst that results when self-quantification doesn't work anymore. The forgotten promise of Google Books; the wasted promise of "the next cronut." (Are we moving on already? I haven't had the original one!) If you need to fix your iPhone, you'll wanna call this guy. Speaking of, Apple may soon let you delete its default apps. K, bye!



