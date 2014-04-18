Thanksgivvukah you know about, and Chrismukkah’s old news. But have you heard of … 4/20-er? (Sorry, those words don’t combine as well as I might’ve hoped.) Sunday is Easter, a holiday that celebrates beer-flavored Jelly beans, marshmallows shaped like birds, and other things that go well in a deep fryer. Sunday is also 4/20, a holiday that celebrates … getting high.

Does no one else see the cosmic symmetry of their overlap? Is there a reason the Internet hasn’t provided more mash-ups like these?! This’ll only happen 33 times in the next 1,000 years, so you might as well get your Easter munchies on while you can. Not that I’m endorsing anything, of course, because I’m not. (Ahem. Hi Dad.) To the links!

1. The story of Microsoft’s decline is also the story of underdogs and egoes. David Auerbach’s first-person account from that particular sinking ship somehow manages to be more about people than tech, even when he’s quoting computer code.

2. This site is the “the murder capital of the racist Internet.” And in the wake of the Kansas City shootings, a lot of people are wondering how and why it’s still online.

3. A gym that tracks its members by Fitbit is a gym I would not join. (Who are we kidding, I wouldn’t join a gym anyway.)

Happy Dory day, y’all. Plz enjoy this GIF of Dory fighting a Valentine’s Day plush toy.

Postscripts: Pointers for the perfect day. Workouts for the chronic couch potato. Buzzfeed nominated itself for a Pulitzer and L.J. Smith wrote fan fiction for her own books. Catband. Pizza cake. EXPLAINING THE APPEAL OF CAPS. Did you fall for any Internet fakes this week? Even if you didn’t, the Internet still lied.

Programming note: Monday will mark the start of a new newsletter-y feature I’m going to call “Pocketables,” wherein I suggest longer reads for your later Pocket or Instapaper perusal. This idea was suggested to me by the lovely Justin and Brandi Bank, and since Justin used to be my boss, I couldn’t exactly refuse. (KIDDING, it’s a great idea.) Anyway, here’s one to start: Paris Review’s far-ranging, fascinating and frankly kinda quirky 1981 Q&A with Gabriel Garcia Marquez will tell you a lot more about his life and work than an obituary could.

