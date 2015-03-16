HEY guys: Today is the first truly springy day in D.C., and I have no time for a witty intro today. The sun is shining, the outdoor drinks are calling, and I have to let my dog out ASAP. Which is a good reminder for all of us, I think, that particularly when it's SUNNY and WARM ... unplugging from the Internet is the most beautiful thing. Links!



1. How TripAdvisor changed the way we travel. The site is now so big it can make or break hotels, restaurants and tourist stops -- to say nothing of individual trips. But is TripAdvisor improving travel, or just standardizing it?



2. "Artificial creatures" live among us. No, seriously: They're called Twitter bots. I'm a little late to this great James Gleick essay, but it doubles as a meditation on what human intelligence really is (or on social, is ... not!).



3. A day lived entirely through on-demand mobile apps. If this is the future ... count me OUT of all that.



Pocketable: Confessions of a former Yahoo; not for the faint of heart. (8974 words/36 minutes)



Postscripts: The church of TED. The morphology of GIFs. The surprising upside of peer-to-peer sharing. The best movies on Amazon Prime and the most-liked accounts on Facebook. Carrying cats is cool. Googling recipes is a bad way to cook. Today, in catfishing: Russia, a clever PR team, the fakest sports fan in the book.



