Oof, you guys, there were some fireworks this weekend -- and I only wish I were talking about the Fourth of July. Instead, Reddit fired its beloved AMA coordinator ... and that basically blew the whole site sky-high. Huge swaths of Reddit went dark over the weekend; some kind of end-game between users and corporate appears imminent. Alas, we'll suffer without liquor, cat pictures and Spain until then.



:_(



1. Uh, when did 9/11 become a teen meme? (Hot on teen Twitter right now, for instance: "jet fuel can't melt steel beams.") It may have more to do with emotional distance than the kids' apparent amorality: they've received all these disparate digital artifacts, and they're trying to make them mean something.



2. Where Google is taking us, for better or worse. Three days inside the bowels of the one-time search engine now working p. hard to take over the world.



3. If this is the "selfie election," then I weep for democracy. No need to kiss babies or sign autographs when voters just want you to snap a selfie...!



Watch the last kid, he falls intentionally *cue cry-laughing emoji*



Pocketable: On the road with the new Internet stars much beloved by #teens. (8048 words/32 minutes)



Postscripts: Selfie safety. Skinny snacks. Befriending a hacker, after the hack. How smartphones would've changed the world and how fake holidays get made. Who is Victoria Taylor, the woman Reddit betrayed? The meaning of life, via a bot. Googling for enlightenment at 3 o'clock. How screens hurt our children and make us feel. Hands off HONY, Hil! I mean geeze, fr real.



