WHY'D YOU POST THAT? This is a question I find myself asking -- sometimes out loud, but mostly in my head -- pretty much any time I drop by Facebook or Instagram. Do you really need to share that photo of your gruesome surgical scar? Or that racist meme that will surely ruin the next family gathering for me?! Now at last, someone has given me an actual venue for these questions. (Would you mind passing them on or filling them out, plz?) Now, without further ado: the links!



1. Your best hope against Internet creeps may be this zany "culture hacker" with a rebellious streak. He built a tool to alert users to OkCupid predators, a Facebook add-on that lets you flag people you don't like ... and some vague thing that lets you brag about BDSM. TL;DR: What a character, goddamn.



2. Meet the Internet's literary agent. Kate McKean is the lady responsible for bringing LOLcats, Texts from Jane Eyre and other Internet icons to a bookshelf near you. Per McKean, the next big thing in bloggers-with-book-deals will be ... Pet Instagram. (Hey Kate!! I have an idea.)



3. A question for Facebook: What is truth, really? "In the eye of the engager, truth is an asymptote." #deep



Yesterday was apparently Penguin Awareness Day, and we were NOT aware.



Pocketable: How Web engineers stopped Kim K's butt from literally breaking the Internet. (This is long and technical but really cool, I swear. 3646 words/15 minutes)



Postscripts: Kafka's Kickstarter. Exploding kittens. Faces made of faces and the genius of Genius. The best unboxing video. The biggest selfie. This literal child makes six figures off his dumb Instagram feed. Why you should care about the Silk Road trial and what happened when Malfoy joined Pottermore. Omg, this is ~JUST like Black Mirror.~ (Stop me if you've heard that before.)



