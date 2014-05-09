Friends, a public service announcement: Sunday is Mother’s Day. If you somehow missed all the vaguely maternal charts and Uber-on-demand manicures, I’m not sure this reminder can save you. (Sorry.) But that’s what Someecards are for! May I suggest one of these fine selections? Oh, your mom doesn’t use email? Welp, okay…

1. Facebook is notorious for taking even PG-rated pictures down, but the site left graphic photos of a marine’s suicide up for days. Why Facebook did that says a lot about veterans, grief and how we understand them. (Or, more accurately, how we still don’t.)

2. World of Warcraft could save the world. The video game that’s been the butt of a hundred nerd-jokes is actually a great model for how disease spreads.

3. Who profits off Internet lyrics? In the wake of Rap Genius’ settlement with songwriters, NPR talks copyright, creativity and $$ with the character -- and he is a character -- who started it all.

Me IRL.

Pocketables: What it’s like to be a billionaire’s butler. Crazy, basically. Very, very crazy. (3869 words/16 minutes)

Postscripts: Instagram IRL. Valley guys. WhatsApplebees. Here are all the drug references in rap songs and all the Instagrams in Drake’s “liked” feed. Meet the man who invented tabs. Meet the Youtube stars who could cross over. Definitive signs the end is near: duck-face tattoos, Tinder for LinkedIn, “groufies."

