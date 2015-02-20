An era just ended, my friends: Starbucks no longer sells CDs. There could be no better proof that no one but my mother continues to buy these things. I'm not exactly nostalgic about it? Because CDs were annoying and scratched easily. But I am a little worried about the forthcoming era when I can't jam to Savage Garden if the mood strikes me ...



1. Meet the people who are paid to get products in your feeds. Instagram's top celebrities don't just like that bag or that cellphone or that brand of tea. There's a whole ad network hustling behind the scenes -- product placement, basically, just not for TV.



2. A comprehensive theory of the "bro." Who he is, why we love him, why he never goes away. "It’s the tension between the bro as guilelessly affable and the bro as violent that makes him appealing." (... or that earns him our disdain.)



3. That time everyone corrected the world's smartest lady. An early case of public mansplaining! Hurray.

Hide and seek, Dory-style.



Pocketable: The inside story of Elizabeth Harrison: heroine, traitor, "Snowdenista." (Because this is Vogue.) (3677/15 minutes)



Postscripts: The lost emoji. The "real" Christian Grey. The only "sport" I've ever really wanted to play. Every Oscar dress ever worn and what 50 Shades has done for porn. Why I plan to stay on my parents' cellphone plan indefinitely. This should be required reading for everybody, honestly. Do you guys think it'll ever be warm again? 'Cause I'm *DEFINITELY* ready for this cold spell to end.



