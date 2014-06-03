Friends, I have been informed (not once -- not twice -- but several times!!) that yesterday's GIF did not go through. Now that I have confirmed my sneaking suspicion that many of you are AHEM only here for the cute animals, please allow me to apologize for this gross oversight ... especially since yesterday's GIF was pretty adorable, if I do say so myself. Here he is, in all his baby-dancing glory:

1. "The Internet is full of wicked things." Over the weekend, two 12-year-olds lured their friend into the woods and stabbed her 19 times -- inspired, they said, by a creature called Slender Man ... whom the Internet made up. The character began as a sort of collaborative writing experiment, undertaken by the mischief-minded users of the Something Awful forums. Since then, however, the Internet's favorite ghost story has taken on a terrifying life and a legend all its own.

2. The desktop computer is soooo 2004. But to everyone's surprise, it's making a comeback! Maybe that's a cultural fluke, a natural response to the cloud-ification of things. Or maybe it's evidence of another, more charming phenomenon: even when it comes to tech, nothing really dies.

3. Does this computer make me look fat? Er, now that you ask -- yeah! Probably. Let's file this in the "welp" folder next to "sitting is the new smoking" and "everything you eat is bad."



Pocketables: The Internet is alienating and inhuman ... but we could maybe change that! (This is, FYI, the text to a speech: 7398 words/30 minutes)

Postscripts: #YesAllCats. Grammar Nazis. Sarcasm software. Why the terrorists love Twitter and why the Quebecois love smuggled ramps. Is college radio dying? (Did Apple kill it?) Today, in headlines that contain the number seven: how looks affect your economic prospects, what things you learn at Jeopardy, who doodled in medieval times. (Sampling: "She cares not a turd.")

