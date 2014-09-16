|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ |

| WHY IS THIS |

| ALL OVER TWITTER RIGHT NOW |

| I HATE IT |

| BYE |

| ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ

1. The dark side of anonymous apps. Whisper and Secret are ~all the rage.~ But like Ask.fm before them, the latest wave of identity-less social networks have a serious problem: When you take away someone's identity, they'll often say terrible things.



2. Meet the world's only hacktivist scholar. Gabriella Coleman, a professor and anthropologist at McGill, started logging into Anonymous chatrooms to study the collective's culture and ethical codes. In the process, she became the foremost expert on Anonymous ... and something of a member, herself.



3. Smartwatches? I'm over it. "We're no longer shocked by technological progress, but rather exhausted by it."





This man took a selfie every day for eight years ... and then made a stop-motion video out of them.



Pocketable: When bigger is better OR the only fashion-week story I was really jazzed to read. (6914 words/28 minutes)



Postscripts: Werewolf cats. Partying pugs. Mysteriously happy clams. 8 times the media "explained" the Internet and 79 times you were doing it wrong. *All* about the bass. Less about the hate-read. What happens when a war photog shoots a video game and what, in the age of Facebook, makes you a bad friend. Is tech taking over? Is Google? Is Chipotle?! Will you remember this newsletter tomorrow? (Probably not, I'm sad to say.)



Until then...!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.