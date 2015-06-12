Let's be real: Rachel Dolezal is the only thing any of us really wants to read about today. It's like a Lifetime movie mated with a British tabloid and had a white, dreadlocked baby. I am partial to this story about her hair and this explainer on the politics of her story. But plz don't call her "transethnic," 'cause that is not a thing. Onward!
1. Inside the mind of Nick Denton, Internet overlord/fascinating human. He terrorized New York media, changed Web journalism ... and really, really pissed off Hulk Hogan.
2. What it's like to share a name with tech's most famous CEO. Mark Zuckerberg's girlfriend said she wouldn't even have started dating him if it weren't for ... well, you know.
3. Last but NOT least: Instagram's hottest man. Thank God its Friday, yeah?
This is my dog, she is a spaz.
(Thank you videographer and A+ pet-sitter @jrstahl for capturing this ridiculousness)
Pocketable: Ikea Land. Navel-gaze. Kim Kardashian's old Myspace page. The Alamo of the Internet wars and the Internet of tweets. How Apple finally plans to track all your ~lady needs~. Should our phones lie to us? 'Cause that sounds slippery! Finally, A+ advice: Don't be yourself. Be a pizza, obvi.
Enjoy the weekend! See ya Monday,
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.
