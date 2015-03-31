4 p.m. is fine. 5 is undeniably better. But 7:00 is, according to SCIENCE, the single best time ever. Perhaps, when the clock tolls 7, we'll all magically forget that Trevor Noah was a thing. Until then, let's read some non-Noah links!



1. Lessons from exploring your data. In a quest to document his personal growth and change, Paul Ford indexed every email he's sent in the past two decades. But once he'd actually downloaded and processed those 83,000 (!!) messages, he could no longer see what progress he'd made.



2. Lessons from exploring your boyfriend's data. Emma Pierson is a statistician who recently analyzed the 5,000+ emails she's exchanged with her long-time boyfriend. She didn't necessarily like what she found in them. (The theme of today's newsletter is, obvi: for the love of God/yourself/your boyfriend, let your inbox be.)



3. On second thought, plz don't do you. "In a world where the selfie has become our dominant art form, tautological phrases like 'You do you' provide a philosophical scaffolding for our ever-­evolving, ever more complicated narcissism." Whew!



Only care about Justin Bieber's roast 'cause my hero cameo-ed





Postscripts: Selfie shoes. Streetview streakers. Snapchat snafus. How the Internet invents new words and further reasons to hate your cube. An alarm that makes coffee. A 3D-printer that makes cheese. "Newspapers, as ever, suck all the joy out of everything." In defense of Noah and new-app hype. Today, in games I'm really into: HLN's Internet game show, Pac-Maps, kites.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.