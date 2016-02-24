Once upon a time, humans expressed themselves through an endless array of emotions. Then Facebook came along and -- as of today! -- gave us SIX standardized options. How are we expected to condense ~all the feels~ into six little icons? Don't worry, I have a (semi-sincere) guide for y'all to lean on. 😉
1. If the election were decided by meme, Bernie Sanders would win. That's because an army of meme-makers churn out image macros for him. But are these memes -- or anyone else's -- actually influencing young voters? We'll have an idea either way by the time the primary's over...
2. How Internet trolls silenced a scientist. Kevin Folta was an outspoken, if divisive, horticulturalist before an anti-GMO brigade started harassing him online. Five months later, his story suggests the scope of online harassment may be wider than we realized.
3. What it's like to be a "weird Twitter" celebrity. "There's a cognitive dissonance between writing something alone in a room on my phone and knowing that over a hundred thousand people may see it instantly."
the question was, 'are you a dog or a bear'
(link)
Postscripts: Competitive yoga. A dog named Tuna. The diary of a "muggle IT guy." Surfing Twitter and Instagram as someone else seems ... kinda dry! The rise of slow bread in a fast-paced era and the evolution of shaming. Hipsters are the new middle class; newsletters are the new zines. Do teens read anymore, do you think? Do they date? Do they do ANYTHING? Whatever the answer, don't keep calm OR carry on -- that's an awful meme.
