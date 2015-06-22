Hell hath no mischief quite like a bored teenager with a Tumblr. That is, at least, the conclusion I'm drawing from this sad incident at the New York Times. Over the weekend, a Pulitzer-prize-winning investigative journalist was tricked into believing Dylann Roof was a brony ... by some kid with a Tumblr and too much free time. Children are monsters, obvi, and this particular child should not abandon his reporting dreams. But bottom line: on the Internet, DON'T BELIEVE ANYTHING. Ever. At all. Even from me!!



1. Conclusive proof that T. Swift is the Internet's queen. It's way more than run-of-the-mill celebrity: Swift has consciously built up a radically personal, empathetic social principality -- which really comes in handy in corporate disputes like these.



2. Meet the anonymous Internet sleuths who dug up Dylann Roof's manifesto. By finding his site, they may have prevented Roof from pleading insanity. They're also getting trolled and harassed -- sometimes ruthlessly.



3. How to be sarcastic on the Internet ... uh cause we need instruction in this, i guess.



No scaredy cats allowed



Pocketable: The hunt for the hacker that cost U.S. banks $100 million ... in 2009, alone. (3000 words/12 minutes)



Postscripts: To Apple, Love Taylor. To Taylor, Love Photographers. (Put those in Gizoogle, and they both git betterz.) When Facebook was OkCupid and when it became Walmart. I feel for this girl but she does not sound smart. Today, in superlatives: the biggest Instagram, the longest pizza (!!), the absolute most obscure word. The fact that Obama was on this podcast is still 100% absurd. Last but not least -- I'm sorry, dude, but no one cares about your hashtag. Don't shoot the messenger, it's ~just a fact.~



