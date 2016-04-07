Every day I thank bb Jesus that I online dated before dating apps were cool. I don't think I could handle the whole fast-paced swipe thing. Also, people on Tinder sound straight-up cruel. According to a new study out in the U.K., men whose Tinder dates are less hot IRL often feel that gives them license to behave like pigs. I'm sure that crap happened on OkCupid too, but there weren't studies proclaiming it (!!).



1. What if the future of dating is virtual reality? That's the past and present on one website, at least. MyGirlFund lets men pay for intimate, online relationships with real ladies. Some "couples" have been together for several years already.



2. Vic Berger's a satirist for the Internet age. He's a video editor who splices found footage into bizarre political commentaries. He knows he can't compete with reality -- that's approaching satire, as it is. So he just tries to find the absurd and telling in otherwise typical moments.



3. The gaps that no amount of Googling can fill. Mapping out your family tree on Ancestry.com doesn't actually tell you that much about yourself.

Hedgehog cafe > cat cafe, I think we can all agree

(link)



Postscripts: #HillarySoQualified. #IndieAmnesty. #DoWeHaveToSrsly? 38 fun facts about the Internet and 10 Dr. Seuss books for the youngs. As it turns out, pro-video gaming isn't all that fun. What happens to kids when they watch porn and gore. Why Instagram doesn't feel as cool anymore. I no longer know how to feel about handclaps? But Facebook's booming weapons trade -- THAT still seems pretty bad.



~Reminder:~ "Links" is up for a Webby it cannot possibly win.

But YOU can help make newsletters great again!



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.