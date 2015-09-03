Drumroll plz

Here's a *~fun fact~* for you ... ready? The first British Labour MP was a guy named Keir Hardie. DON'T think that's fun? Well don't blame me. It was the first thing I got when I tried this lil Google trick that promises (misleadingly?!) to teach you fun new things.



1. A late '90s teen Internet love story. Sam Machkovech met his first girlfriend on early IE; the two high-schoolers ended up driving across the country to meet. Twenty years later, they're grown up and reflecting on their digital pasts. (Somebody get the film rights to this one ASAP.)



2. How Reddit powers the Bernie Sanders machine. There are 80 subreddits devoted to Sanders, and the largest boasts 100,000 fans. Best of all, the whole operation's run by a baby-faced recent grad.



3. Why is Internet dialogue so awful? Let's turn to philosophy! According to this dude Wittgenstein, it all has to do with language, context and ambiguity.



Smh my dog won't even fetch



Pocketable: This is literally the stuff of my nightmares -- a future where everything you say, aloud, is recorded, indexed and shared. (3712 words/15 minutes)



