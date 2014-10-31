I know, I know, the last thing you're looking for in the ongoing torrent of Halloween-pegged #content is another recommendation for things to do on this most sugary and insignificant of holidays. BUT, I haven't seen this one anywhere else -- possibly because I'm the only person under 45 who watches Castle? -- so bear with me.



The episode is called "MEME IS MURDER." It is on Hulu. It is basically about the Rich Kids of Instagram. It is exactly what you'd expect from a group of cheesy middle-aged show-writers taking on the scary, unknown world of the Interwebs. If all you want from this god-forsaken holiday is some peace and quiet and maybe possibly an entire bag of candy corn, it has you covered. NOW. The links!



1. The man who uses social media as his memory. Four years ago, Thomas Dixon was in a traumatic accident that destroyed his ability to remember specific, recent details about his life and daily routine. To cope, Dixon's adopted a fascinating method: He tweets -- constantly.



2. Explaining the sudden renaissance of podcasts. Thirteen years after Apple invented the iPod, there are more podcasts -- and podcast listeners! -- than ever. Credit the sudden boom to changes in the radio industry: People are more accustomed to getting radio in snippets, on demand, which really primes them for podcast-listening.



3. When someone else on the Internet has your name. Elise Hu dubs this phenomenon "doppelnamers," and I admit Twitter-stalking a few of mine. (@Caitlin_dewey is legitimately/unintentionally hilarious. Or at least she was until she got hacked.)





Yer a wizard, Dory! There's a new HP story out today ... if only Dumbledory could read.



Pocketable: A complete, spirit-crushing history of the Internet troll. (2786 words/11 minutes)



Postscripts: A cultural history of slutty Halloween costumes and an inquiry into when the holiday got so damn tawdry. Trends in candy, pot in candy, calories in candy. (Lots.) Regrets of being a "basic bitch." Rules of being a shruggie. Halloween costume ranking, bb edition: RGB > skunks > the king of pop. But the scariest thing about Halloween, really? How much $$ we spend on it. Eek!



